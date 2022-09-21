 
entertainment
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case has reportedly started incurring intentions of a movie adaptation.

This insight has been brought to light by Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewi. He addressed plans for the movie with People magazine and started off by revealing, “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason.”

“With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

For those unversed, Melissa Marty has been paired up to play Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez whereas the role of Heard's counsel Elaine Bredehoft will be played by Marry Carrig. 

