BLACKPINK's Rose achieves new milestone

BLACKPINK’s idol Rose set a new record with her solo song from BLACKPINK’s new album

BLACKPINK's Rose grabbed attention for her solo Hard to Love from BLACKPINK's new album Born Pink, setting a new record.

BLACKPINK recently released their album Born Pink which became a super hit, collecting millions of audio streams on different platforms.

The eight-track compilation also featured Rose’s solo Hard To Love which alone received 3.63 million streams on Spotify amidst the first day of its release.

According to Music Mundial, the impeccable number of streams for the solo track set the bars high for all other songs, becoming the biggest debut for a solo artist in Korea.

Previously, Rose had crossed her own record for the song On the Ground which received above 3.2 million views on just the day of its release.

She is back in the game with Hard To Love which became the fourth most played song on Spotify in the first 24 hours, being ranked 12th in the platform’s world song ranking.