Thursday Sep 22 2022
Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Netflix is in full swing to offer its audience, a variety of new movies and TV series for everyone to enjoy.

Here is the list of Netflix's top 25 big offerings globally for all-time popular movies and TV series.


Top 25 all-time globally popular movies:

  1. Do Revenge 
  2. I Used to Be Famous 
  3. The Catholic School 
  4. No Limit 
  5. Love in the Villa 
  6. Dolittle 
  7. I Came By
  8. The Invisible Man 
  9. Mat Kilau 
  10. Jogi 
  11. Me Time 
  12. End of the Road 
  13. Ek Villain Returns 
  14. Drifting Home 
  15. Fantasy Island
  16. Jeremy 
  17. Mom Is Pregnant
  18. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 
  19. Body Cam 
  20. White Chicks 
  21. Broad Peak 
  22. HIT: The First Case 
  23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 
  24. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone 
  25. Loving Adults 


Top 25 all-time globally popular series:

  1. Fate: The Winx Saga 
  2. The Crown 
  3. Cobra Kai 
  4. Narco-Saints 
  5. Diary of a Gigolo 
  6. Young Lady and Gentleman 
  7. Heartbreak High 
  8. El Rey: Vicente Fernandez 
  9. Forsvinningen - Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018 
  10. Little Women 
  11. Santo 
  12. Pasión de gavilanes 
  13. The Imperfects 
  14. Extraordinary Attorney Woo 
  15. Love is Blind 
  16. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 
  17. Devil in Ohio
  18. Manifest 
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  20. Sins of Our Mother 
  21. The Brave Ones 
  22. High Heat 
  23. Alchemy of Souls 
  24. Stranger Things 
  25. Rick and Morty 

