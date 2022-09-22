Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Netflix is in full swing to offer its audience, a variety of new movies and TV series for everyone to enjoy.
Here is the list of Netflix's top 25 big offerings globally for all-time popular movies and TV series.
Top 25 all-time globally popular movies:
- Do Revenge
- I Used to Be Famous
- The Catholic School
- No Limit
- Love in the Villa
- Dolittle
- I Came By
- The Invisible Man
- Mat Kilau
- Jogi
- Me Time
- End of the Road
- Ek Villain Returns
- Drifting Home
- Fantasy Island
- Jeremy
- Mom Is Pregnant
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- Body Cam
- White Chicks
- Broad Peak
- HIT: The First Case
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
- Loving Adults
Top 25 all-time globally popular series:
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- The Crown
- Cobra Kai
- Narco-Saints
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Young Lady and Gentleman
- Heartbreak High
- El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
- Forsvinningen - Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018
- Little Women
- Santo
- Pasión de gavilanes
- The Imperfects
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Love is Blind
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Devil in Ohio
- Manifest
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Sins of Our Mother
- The Brave Ones
- High Heat
- Alchemy of Souls
- Stranger Things
- Rick and Morty