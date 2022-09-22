 
Prince Harry, Prince William make ‘efforts’ to heal their family rift

Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly making efforts to heal their family rift amid Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex’s friend Gayle King told CBS Mornings: “There have been efforts on both sides… to sort of make this right. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil.”

"It remains to be seen - are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family,” the broadcaster added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reunited with Prince and Princess of Wales two days after Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last at Balmoral on September 8.

The royal fans were delighted to see the brothers coming closer on the sombre occasion of procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

