 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew honors the actor with THIS photo frame

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew honors the actor with THIS photo frame
Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew honors the actor with THIS photo frame

Johnny Depp shared a heartwarming hug with his lawyer Benjamin Chew after he delivered a moving closing argument in Depp’s $50 million defamation case against ex-Amber Heard.

Now, Ben has once again made headlines for keeping picture of the memorable embrace he shared with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and leaving fans in awe.

During his recent appearance on television, Ben spoke about Alex Jones defamation trial. Fans noticed a picture frame of him embracing the Rum Diary actor in the background on his work desk.

After six weeks in the trial against Heard, Chew told the jury, "It is about restoring his lost reputation. It's about showing Mr. Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It is. And it's about restoring Mr. Depp's name and standing in the community to the fullest extent that you can, and you can do something."

Depp was seen smiling as Chew returned to his seat, and then hugged his lawyer. The moment received heartwarming reactions on social media as well.  

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty
Kanye West finally apologises to Kim Kardashian for causing ‘stress’

Kanye West finally apologises to Kim Kardashian for causing ‘stress’
William and Kate make first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

William and Kate make first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Prince Harry never to return to the UK?

Prince Harry never to return to the UK?
Prince Harry, Prince William make ‘efforts’ to heal their family rift

Prince Harry, Prince William make ‘efforts’ to heal their family rift
Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen

Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen
Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine
Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line

Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line

Latest

view all