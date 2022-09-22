 
Thursday Sep 22 2022
Prince Harry never to return to the UK?

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly raised many rumors surrounding their return to the UK and fans are surprised.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter. Issued this insight in her interview with Sunrise.

She began by admitting, “I know there are a lot of people out there who would love to see Harry and Meghan rejoin the Royal Family as working royals.”

“But I think we have to remember that Harry and Meghan's decision to leave was their decision.”

“The Queen had left the door open for them for a year, the goal being at the end of that year for them to say yeah you know what we want to come back or no we're very very happy living the life we're living.”

“They chose the life they're living in his accession speech the King did say he loved Harry and Meghan, and he wished them every success, I'm paraphrasing a little bit.”

Before concluding he added, “But every success in their life overseas as they continue to build their life overseas. So I certainly hope we see a defrosting of tensions that we see a thaw in relations. But Harry and Meghan are not coming back as working royals, and we have to get used to that I'm afraid.”

