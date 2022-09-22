 
Prince Andrew fearful of King Charles' reign?

Prince Andrew is reportedly fearful of losing his titles and being completely thrown out, alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

An inside source brought this insight to light during their interview with The Sun.

The insider began by noting, “Andrew and Sarah fear being 'thrown to wolves' and kicked out of home after Queen's death.”

“But if he’s doing no duties and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it’s a terrible look.”

Another source also addressed rumors surrounding Prince Andrew’s fears about being “thrown to the wolves.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Andrew's fears surrounding King Charles's reign were brought to light.

According to Express UK, royal expert Angela Levin previously claimed, “His behaviour was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way.”

“Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn't rule the country in some way,” he added before concluding.

