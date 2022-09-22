 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

File Footage

Camille Vasquez ripped over her remarks on Amber Heard's testimony as she said that Johnny Depp was too drunk or high to have attacked her in new documentary Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s attorney discussed the Aquaman star’s testimony saying, “That's one part of the case I've never understood.”

"He's either drunk and high and incapable of even standing up, or he's drunk and high and able to attack her, chase her, land blows? It just doesn't make sense," she added.

Vasquez’s remarks were severely criticized on social media for being “ignorant” and “incredibility stupid.”

"What an incredibly stupid argument," one user wrote on Reddit. "It's very common for people who are drunk or high to assault others."

"If she actually thinks this, I would wonder how someone like her was capable of graduating law school," the comment further read.

"Great job Camille, always keeping it up with the victim blaming as you do," another wrote.

The lawyer’s comments were also discussed on Twitter as one wrote, "Imagine being this ignorant. She's clearly been blessed with never being around an addict. This statement is beyond ridiculous."

"I genuinely loathe Camille Vasquez because of how all her defenses surrounding [domestic violence] and [intimate partner violence] stem from stereotypes and victim blaming tropes,” another tweeted.

“Nobody would be taking her seriously if her target wasn't Amber, she is genuinely bad at her job,” it further added.


More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers
Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Latest

view all