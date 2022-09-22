 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly ‘adored’ her grandson Prince Harry till her death, despite him leaving the royal family in 2020 and creating a major rift between himself and the family, as per a royal historian.

Talking about the Queen’s love for the Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and relocated to the US, author Robert Hardman said that the 96-year-old monarch wished that the family’s rift with Prince Harry would be solved.

Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, told People magazine recently: “I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that the family patch things up.”

He also said that Queen Elizabeth “adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘Megxit’ strained their relations with the royal family, particularly with Prince William, and the couple have since taken several digs at the royal family in interviews, such as a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.


