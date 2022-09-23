 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp fall for ex-lawyer Joelle Rich following defamation trial: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Johnny Depp fall for ex-lawyer Joelle Rich following defamation trial: Report
Johnny Depp fall for ex-lawyer Joelle Rich following defamation trial: Report

Johnny Depp is dating her former lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented the actor in the UK libel trial against The Sun, as per Page Six.

According to Page Six, the London-based attorney is still married but separated, and not divorced yet.

Rich was not included in the team of the lawyers who repped The Tourist actor on the US case, but she was reportedly present in the courtroom.

As per Us Weekly, the British lawyer— a mother of two — was in Virginia to show her “support” for the Oscar nominee.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” a source also told the magazine, adding that Depp and Rich would “discreetly” meet up in hotels during the early stages of their romance.

Earlier, the romance rumours swirled about Depp with another of her lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who repped him in the US defamation trial against his former-spouse Amber Heard.

However, Vasquez instantly shot down the rumour mill, calling the allegations “sexist” and “unethical.”

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she told People in June. “But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”



More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks about rainbows that appeared at Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince William talks about rainbows that appeared at Queen Elizabeth's death

Fans react to Kate Middleton and Prince William's new happy pictures

Fans react to Kate Middleton and Prince William's new happy pictures
Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift
Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death

Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy
Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama
Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch

Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?

Latest

view all