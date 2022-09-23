 
Netflix upcoming movie 'Robbing Mussolini', trailer, release date, everything to know

Netflix is showcasing a grand heist in the upcoming movie Robbing Mussolini. 

The streaming giant has dropped an interesting trailer for the action and adventure-based movie Robbing Mussolini which will be released on Netflix on October 26, 2022.

Robbing Mussolini is an action comedy heist film full of humour and exciting adventures. The movie revolves around a ragged group of resistance fighters who plans an impossible heist at the end of WWII.

The heist was planned to steal Mussolini’s treasure belonging to the one known as the Duce of Fascism - Benito Mussolini from Milan’s fascist headquarters.


Cast List:

  • Pietro Castellitto
  • Matilda De Angelis
  • Filippo Timi
  • Tommaso Ragno 
  • Luigi Fedele 
  • Eugenio di Fraia
  • Isabella Ferrari


Watch the Trailer 



