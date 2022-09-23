 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle kept a low profile during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as the expert said the Duchess extended her ‘silent support’ to her hubby.

During her conversation with Page Six, body language expert Judi James said: “The best description of Meghan’s body language at the funeral was ‘understated’.”

“She seemed to offer a continuation of that silent support to her husband while sitting and walking with a look of dignity tinged with sadness,” she explained.

The expert further added that the Sussexes’ was rarely seen holding hands at the sombre ceremony.

James said: “Walking beside, but a large distance apart from his brother, his puckered brows and rapid blinking suggested the onset of tears.”

Harry also appeared to be ‘bracing himself emotionally’ with his gestures, the expert noted.

“When he watched the coffin being unloaded there was the sucking in of the lips, rocking from side to side and shoulder roll that he had performed before to suggest he was bracing himself emotionally,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral
Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting

Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'
‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family

‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family
King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?

King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss

Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss
Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'
Camilla Morrone 'was on break' with Leonardo, Gigi Hadid 'hooked up': 'Betrayed'

Camilla Morrone 'was on break' with Leonardo, Gigi Hadid 'hooked up': 'Betrayed'
Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singer's flirty texts

Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singer's flirty texts
Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T

Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T
Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their 'romance'

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their 'romance'

Latest

view all