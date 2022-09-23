 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Prince Harry stood tall for Meghan Markle in front of King Charles and Prince William, on the day of Queen Elizabeth II death.

The Duke of Sussex was on flight to London when he reportedly came to know about the Queen's ill health. The 38-year-old was eventually asked to make his travel arrangements sans Meghan Markle.

“Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told The Sun right after Her Majesty's death.

When Harry landed at Aberdeen at 6.35pm, the Queen had already passed.

Later in the evening, as per The Sun, Harry declined to sit together with Charles and William for dinner.

A source claimed Harry was "furious" and his refusal to dine with his father and brother was seen as a "big snub".

