Friday Sep 23 2022
Prince Harry ‘snubbing’ King Charles due to Meghan Markle ban?

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly chose to ‘snub’ King Charles, in his bid to ‘retaliate’ the Meghan Markle ban at Balmoral.

Royal author Mathew Lodge issued this shocking insight in a brand-new piece for Mail Online.

It started with the claim, “Furious Prince Harry snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales at Balmoral after a row with his father when the new monarch banned Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen died, sources have claimed.”

“The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted his wife to join him as royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to their beloved mother and grandmother on September 8.”

“However, Britain's new King phoned his youngest son and told him it was 'not appropriate' for the former Suits actress to be there, according to reports.”

“It is claimed that in the ensuing row, during which Harry fought to persuade his father to allow Meghan to come with him, he missed a flight carrying William and their uncles Andrew and Edward to Scotland - and with it the chance to bid farewell.”

