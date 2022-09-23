 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
Web Desk

Netflix series 'Everything Calls For Salvation': release date, trailer and more

Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Netflix releases trailer for 'Everything Calls For Salvation'

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian series Everything Calls For Salvation on September 23.

The seven-episode series is scheduled to release on October 14.


Synopsis:

This movie is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli.

Daniele, a young man, is unwillingly committed to a psychiatric ward where he meets five other people his age. He has to carve a path for his life again, learn to be happy and achieve salvation with the help of the friendships he forges with fellow patients.


Cast:

  • Federico Cesari
  • Carolina Crescentini
  •  Ricky Memphis
  • Filippo Nigro
  • Andrea Pennacchi
  • Vincenzo Crea


Director:

The movie is directed and written by Italian director and screenwriter, Francesco Bruni. 


Watch the trailer below:



