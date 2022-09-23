Netflix series 'Everything Calls For Salvation': release date, trailer and more

Netflix releases trailer for 'Everything Calls For Salvation'

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian series Everything Calls For Salvation on September 23.

The seven-episode series is scheduled to release on October 14.





Synopsis:

This movie is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli.

Daniele, a young man, is unwillingly committed to a psychiatric ward where he meets five other people his age. He has to carve a path for his life again, learn to be happy and achieve salvation with the help of the friendships he forges with fellow patients.





Cast:

Federico Cesari

Carolina Crescentini

Ricky Memphis

Filippo Nigro

Andrea Pennacchi

Vincenzo Crea





Director:

The movie is directed and written by Italian director and screenwriter, Francesco Bruni.





Watch the trailer below:







