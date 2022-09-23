 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Morrone broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio as he wanted to settle down

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

File Footage

Camila Morrone reportedly dumped Leonardo DiCaprio because he wanted to settle down and have babies with her.

An insider told The Sun that the Titanic star wanted to have a family of his own while the model-actor needed to focus on her career.

“It was Camila who broke it off with Leo because he wanted her to be home having babies and she wants to have a career,” the source told the outlet.

“He has got to that point in his life where he wants to have a family,” the insider revealed. “But Camila has been working towards her dreams since she was 16, when she was in James Franco’s movie Bukowski.

However, the outlet further shared that the Death Wish star was “more upset” with the Hollywood hunk because he “didn't do anything for her career.”

“Everything that she did was on her own, even though she's been with him for four years,” the source said. “He could have introduced her to a bunch of people and put her in his movies.”

“Leo wanted her to have babies and stay home but if you want somebody to do that you’ve got to make a commitment. What commitment is he making?

“He didn't introduce her to anyone because he doesn't want her to be famous and have a career, obviously.

“Leo wants to have a family but still play around. A man who really wants to be committed would put a ring on it,” the source dished. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral

Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral

William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip

William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip
Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Harry and Meghan hold 'deep-seated grievances' about Royal Family

Harry and Meghan hold 'deep-seated grievances' about Royal Family
Protests mark Australia’s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Protests mark Australia’s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth 'laughed' at Camilla's wedding wardrobe blunder

Queen Elizabeth 'laughed' at Camilla's wedding wardrobe blunder
Brad Pitt enters beauty world with genderless skincare line

Brad Pitt enters beauty world with genderless skincare line
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hates’ the ‘narrative of him only dating women under 25’

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hates’ the ‘narrative of him only dating women under 25’
Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’

Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bond with Princess Eugenie appears strained

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bond with Princess Eugenie appears strained

Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

King Charles first speech has THIS clear message for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles first speech has THIS clear message for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Latest

view all