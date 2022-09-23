William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be flying off to Boston for Earthshsot Prize but the couple is expected to skip on meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed an expert.

According to OK! a royal commentator Neil Sean said: “Wiliam and Catherine will be travelling to the US towards the end of the year to launch Earthshot, a very successful, independent charity fronted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

The expert further added that the chances for another ‘Fab Four’ reunion after Queen’s funeral are low. “They are seemingly not going to visit Harry and Meghan during this trip,” the expert said.

“But now it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be featuring as solo front cover stars on the same magazine, Neil continued.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales recently expressed: “During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.”

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers,” the royal added.