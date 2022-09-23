Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin did not sign a prenup due to THIS reason

Sylvester Stallone is taking one more step in his divorce settlement with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.

The 76-year-old Rambo star is currently ironing out the details on a settlement with the 54-year-old former model, but legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Stallone has no prenuptial agreement in place to protect his massive $400 million fortune.

Previously, DailyMail exclusively revealed last month that Stallone had a giant tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep covered up with a picture of Butkus, Rocky's bull mastiff from the hit movies.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The former couple has reportedly put court proceedings on the back burner as they negotiate the deals of their divorce.

However, sources connected to the case being carried out in Florida noted that the divorce is still proceeding.

According to the orders of abatement, 'The Parties agree that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court.'

Stallone and Flavin likely do not have a prenuptial agreement because of the rushed nature of their 1997 courthouse wedding.

Jennifer has plenty of money of her own from her modeling career and her Serious Skincare cosmetics line, but the Cop Land star may still have to fork over a large portion of his $400 million fortune due to the lack of an existing agreement about divvying it up.

Although the divorce is reportedly moving forward, that news arrives just days after Stallone left his fans wondering if reconciliation with Flavin might be in the cards.

On Monday, he shared a photo of himself and his estranged wife from behind as they took a stroll in nature.



