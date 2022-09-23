Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’

File Footage

Kanye West talked about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing that he had to “fight” with her over the issue.



The rapper said in an interview with Good Morning America that it’s not only up to woman to raise the kids as the men should also have a say in it.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting,” the Praise God singer told the host. “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

"I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing," he added.

“As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” Ye said while referring to his recent social media rants.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud,” he explained. “It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created.”

“I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. And there’s a parallel. And the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

The rapper shares four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with the Skims founder.