 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West says he ‘loves war’ amid feud with Adidas

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

24-time Grammy winner Kanye 'Ye' West continued his feud with Adidas in a series of Instastories he posted Thursday night.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-designer has been collaborating with the German sportswear company as far back as 2013, but now accuses executives of 'stealing' his Yeezy design for their 'Adilette 22' sandals.

The 45-year-old rapper-designer first shared a 4:50 am text he sent to Torben Schumacher - SVP, Global General Manager Adidas Originals, Basketball & Partnerships.

'What time will you be sending back Adidas comments?' West - who boasts 58.4M, social media followers - asked.

'I'd prefer to communicate directly with Paul.'

The Donda rapper was most likely referring to Paul Bowyer - VP of Adidas Originals, Culture Partnerships & Basketball in North America.

Torben replied at 5 am: 'I tried to call you earlier. Can we speak briefly?'

Ye did not share his reply, but rather condescendingly wrote via Instastory: 'Adidas I'm not speaking with Torben again. I'm the king. I only speak to the decision-makers.

The Donda Academy founder - who declared 'I love war' - previously ended his 10-year partnership with GAP on September 15 for charging $60-$300 for clothing he wanted to be sold for $20.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'

King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'
Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider

Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider
Innovation Festival: Jennifer Garner pulls off business chic in black trousers and matching turtleneck

Innovation Festival: Jennifer Garner pulls off business chic in black trousers and matching turtleneck

King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author

King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author
How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral
Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’

Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’
Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good
King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral

King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral
Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Latest

view all