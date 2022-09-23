2006 World Cup scandal: Sven Goran Eriksson comes in support of Victoria Beckham

Sven Goran-Eriksson came forward to show support for victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, and the rest of the 2006 World Cup WAGs brigade after they were accused of stealing the spotlight.

The Swedish football manager, 74, insisted that the group were doing 'totally normal things' as the glamorous crew sat in the stands and enjoyed fun-filled nights out in Germany during the tournament.

Led by Victoria, 48, Coleen, 36, and Cheryl Cole, 39, the wives and girlfriends famously commanded the spotlight, garnering more attention than their partners, who actually took to the pitch.

The group were kitted out in designer-clad outfits and their endless shopping, spats, and nightly partying throughout the trip were seen as a major distraction for the footballers at the time.

Speaking to BoyleSports World Cup, Sven has reflected on the scandal and defended the group, but admitted the heightened attention on the Spice Girl didn't 'make it easy'.



The coach also defended the WAGs being in attendance, rather than sitting 'bored' in a hotel, after the brigade were seen out-and-about in Germany.

'One of the wives [at the World Cup] was Victoria Beckham and of course that didn't make it easier, it made it fantastic for the press,' he explained.

He added: 'Whatever they did it was a scandal. If they went to a bar, if they went to a restaurant, if they went out shopping… [but] they were [doing] totally normal things. I found the reaction a little bit unhelpful.'

Known for her glamorous designer outfits, Victoria also donned an England Rocks tank top for England's match against Trinidad and Tobago.