Saturday Sep 24 2022
Netflix 'Fate: The Winx Saga' gearing up for season 3?

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga had its audience glued till the very end once the second season ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Based on the popular Winx Club cartoon, the show premiered its second season on September 16, 2022. The edgy teen drama takes its viewers to the Otherworld, where fairies and specialists train within the confines of Alfea College.

The latest season ended after Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her friends created a circle to harness their powers to defeat the Blood Witch Sebastian (Éanna Hardwick). Bloom decides it is time to figure out more about her past. So, she sets off on a daring journey into a new world, leaving Alfea behind.


Will there be a season 3?

Netflix is yet to announce whether the show will be back for a third season as the decision is likely to be made based on how the new episodes perform in their first month of release.

However, the cast seems optimistic as Paulina Chávez, who plays the earth fairy Flora, in a roundtable with RadioTimes.com, said, “We want to leave them wanting more, which I think we did.” Even Abigail Cowen, who plays fire fairy Bloom, added, “We just hope for a season 3.”

According to the Decider, “the showrunners clearly feel confident in a Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 greenlight.” The publication also added that if Netflix were to make the next season, it would take another 18 months to hit the Netflix screens, which is until late 2023 or early 2024.

