Saturday Sep 24 2022
'The Jeffrey Dahmer' story to premiere on Netflix: report

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

'The Jeffrey Dahmer' story to premiere on Netflix: report

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is an upcoming documentary series, the trailer for which has been officially released on Netflix.

The 10-episode-based series will be made available worldwide from October 7, 2022.

The upcoming docu-series will be the third season of the Conversations with a Killer franchise.

A horrifying true crime lover documentary series explores the crime of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.


Cast:

  • Evan Peters
  • Richard Jenkins
  • Niecy Nash
  • Michael Learned
  • Penelope Ann Miller
  • Molly Ringwald


Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994 and was charged in 1991 because he killed 16 men between 1978 and 1991.

The main objective of the douc-series is to reveal the intersection between class, race, sexuality, and policing, and how it gave rise to one of the most infamous serial killers of the 20th century.


Check out the trailer:




