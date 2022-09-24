 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Florence Pugh has THIS to say on working on set of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Florence Pugh took to social media to share her experience of working on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

On Friday, the movie was released in theaters, and the Little Women starlet, 26, marked the moment with a heart-touching post that featured photos from the set.

Her behind-the-scenes snaps featured a photo of someone pushing a classic car in a deserted area, cinematographer Matthew Libatique riding on set in a trolley, costar Kate Berlant striking a pose as well as a fun photo of her sticking out her tongue while rocking hair rollers.

Pugh also included a snap of herself with director and costar Olivia Wilde dancing together in character.

Her post comes amid speculation that there was much tension on set, especially between the actress and her director. Despite this, Pugh wrote about how thankful she was for those she worked alongside.

"It's here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!" Pugh wrote of the film's theater debut. "We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust, and looked good whilst doing so."

Pugh continued, "Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it - whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I'm watching."


