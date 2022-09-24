Netflix's upcoming movie trailer for 'Khufiya' unveiled: Details inside

Khufiya is an upcoming Hindi-language spy thriller movie which will be streaming on Netflix later this year.

The movie is based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.



The much-awaited teaser for Khufiya was dropped today as a part of Netflix’s Tudum fanfest.

The spy movie is one of the films which was announced at the event of, Tudum, A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The release date of the movie is not announced yet, but the film is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year.

For those unversed, Khufiya is created and directed by the famed Vishal Bhardwaj.

Netflix took to Instagram the official teaser and captioned as, "Shhh! It’s supposed to be top secret but #Tudum is here to give you a sneak peek into #Khufiya—starring @tabutiful, @alifazal9 and @wamiqagabbi in lead roles!."

CAST:

Tabu

Ali Fazal

Wamiqa Gabbi

Ashish Vidyarthi

Azmeri Haque Badhon

In this spy story, there is a 'top secret' which is being hidden, and no one has any idea about it, according to the trailer.

Check out the Teaser:







