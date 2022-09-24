 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

File Footage 

Chris Rock was offered to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards following Oscars slapgate but it seems like he is not interested in hosting award ceremonies anymore.

As per report published by The Puck, the comedian has turned down “sh** load” of money to host the upcoming award show.

This comes following Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s announcement that it had signed a one-year deal with NBC to broadcast the prestigious award show on January 10th, 2023.

For the unversed, the network refused to air the 2022 award show amid allegations of discrimination and lack of diversity within HFPA.

As for Rock, it seems like the Everybody Hates Chris star does not want to host the award shows again as he previously also declined to be the emcee for 2023 Academy Awards.

During one of his recent comedy gigs at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, the star admitted that going to Oscars again would be like returning to a crime scene.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’
King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online

King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry
Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'
Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report

Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report
King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen
‘Wannabe politician’ Meghan Markle ‘lacking with charity’: ‘Write a check!’

‘Wannabe politician’ Meghan Markle ‘lacking with charity’: ‘Write a check!’
‘Upset’ Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours

‘Upset’ Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Latest

view all