King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl

King Charles III has been receiving advice since the day he ascended the throne but a young girl chose to cheer up the new monarch instead.

Australian network 7News, capturing public opinion of Charles’ reign, recently interviewed a young girl.

“What advice would you give our new king? What would you like to see him do?” the interviewer asked.

The prep student, named Winifred, left viewers in split with her response as she quipped: “Do a backflip.”

Soon after the moment was aired on TV, it went viral on social media as netizens appeared amused by the adorable advice of the girl.

One Twitter user wrote: “I would pay money to see it”.

“Is the post of Princess open? Make her heir to the British Crown after Charles - she is so cute,” wrote another.

This came after it was recently suggested that the King suffers from a short temper. The monarch recently raised eyebrows when he appeared to lose his cool over pens.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond said: “I do not think we should exaggerate that little outburst of temper.”

However, royal expert Emily Andrew highlighted the point that Charles appeared to have won over the public after such candid moments.

