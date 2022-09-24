Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao and Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday bash with her family and friends.

Bebo shared the glimpse of celebrations on her Instagram handle with friends Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt.

The caption reads, "As we all know, laughter is the best medicine…Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs." She wrote hashtags "Keep laughing" and "BFFs Forever."

Replying to the post, Amrita Arora said, "I love you." Mallika Bhat has dropped a set of emojis. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left red heart and blush emojis under the post.

The birthday bash occurred at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will mark her OTT debut with Netflix's The Devotion of Suspect X. Inspired by the Japanese novel of the same name, Sujoy Ghosh will helm it with Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat will be cast in crucial roles.



