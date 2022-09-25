 
Prince Harry knew about his fate, claims new book

A new royal book has revealed the nightmare of Prince Harry, claiming that the Duke was becoming 'irrelevant'.

Harry was worried that he would become "irrelevant" when Prince William's son George, who's second in-line to the throne, turns 18, according to new book.

Royal expert Valentine Low has penned a book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown' that lifts the lid on the early days of Harry and Meghan's courtship. 

It reveals that Harry believed he had only a limited time to make a difference, insisting that he had a "shelf life".

The source in the book claims: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say, 'I have this time to make this impact. Because I can."

"Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran.’ He was genuinely thinking of it as, ‘I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward.’"

An extract reads: "They (royal staff) told him, 'You can still have an impact in your forties, fifties, even longer. So long as you set the right foundations now.' But he never saw that."

It also claims that harry wife Meghan threatened to break up with the Duke if he didn't go public with their relationship, the Mirror reports.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020. They now live in Los Angeles with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, but have recently been back in the UK and at the Queen's funeral. But, according to the book, relationships have still not been fully healed.

