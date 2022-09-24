 
entertainment
Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous in sleeveless blazer and fringed skirt

Bella Hadid stunned onlookers with her chic avatar on Saturday as she strutted down the runway of the Jil Sander Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week.

The model, 25, looked incredible in an oversized sleeveless black blazer and fringed cream skirt which was bizarrely teamed with a large black umbrella.

Despite her unconventional catwalk accessory, Bella strode down the runway with aplomb as she modelled the designer's Spring/Summer collection.

Beneath the blazer, Bella donned a structured cream top, with the look finished off with cream lace-up trainers.

Adding a pop of colour to the ensemble, the stunner added a bright red clutch bag and wore chunky silver earrings and a coordinating bracelet.

The previous day, Bella cut a more casual figure as she headed out on a shopping trip with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

She and Marc went Instagram official last July in a picture Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival. 

