 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix Shadow and Bone Season 2: there will be more Darkling drama

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Netflix Shadow and Bone Season 2: there will be more Darkling drama
Netflix Shadow and Bone Season 2: there will be more Darkling drama

Netflix gave a glimpse into the much-anticipated second season of Shadow and Bone during its TUDUM event.

Shadow and Bone is the adaptation of the best-selling Grisha trilogy of the same name written by Leigh Bardugo. The first season of the show concluded on a major cliff-hanger as The Darkling (Ben Barnes) emerges from The Fold after a face-off with Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li). In a surprising turn of events, the powerful Shadow Summoner was a backed by an army of Volcra masquerading as humans.

Fans who have read the series would know that this was a deviation from the source material since in Bardugo’s novel, ending of the Darkling was left open to interpretation.

The video opens up with Patrick Gibson in the role of Nikolai Lantsov telling Alina Starkov, “You’re a symbol.” Alina clears up saying, “I’m a Sun Summoner.” The video also confirms appearance from the cast regulars which include: Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman.

The teaser promises not only the return of the fan-favourite villain, but it also hints at the sinister General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) hatching more devious plans to claim the Sun Summoner’s powers.

At the end of the clip, the Darkling is seen asking an unknown character to make a terrible sacrifice.

The second season of the show is expected to follow the events of the second book in the main trilogy, Storm and Siege. But like the first season of the show, the new batch of episodes will also incorporate characters not seen until later books in order to flesh out the storylines.

The teaser also confirms that Shadow and Bone Season 2 will stream on Netflix in 2023 but does not provide a specific release date.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her
Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle
Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout

Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout
Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’
Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split
Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Meghan Markle accused of insulting female staffer in front of her co-workers

Meghan Markle accused of insulting female staffer in front of her co-workers
Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Roger Waters concert in Poland pulled off amid Ukraine war row

Roger Waters concert in Poland pulled off amid Ukraine war row

Latest

view all