 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘long wait’ for kingship dubbed ‘apprenticeship’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

File Footage

The former PM slaps King Charles with a shocking claim about his newfound Kingship and how he spent the most of his life in the “longest apprenticeship in the world.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott issued this statement against the King of England.

However, he even added a pat on the back and lauded King Charles for a “very encouraging” new start.

The former PM was also quoted telling Sky News Austalia, “The great thing about the monarch is the very existence of the monarch, keeps some element of authority away from the exercise of power.”

“It’s one of the things that makes our system of government so unique and, in my judgement, so special.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab 'Left and Right' MV takes over USA top charts

BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab 'Left and Right' MV takes over USA top charts
Mariah Carey, Metallica come together against poverty, climate change

Mariah Carey, Metallica come together against poverty, climate change
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut off ties with US-based PR firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut off ties with US-based PR firm
Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides ‘always ran’ to Prince William

Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides ‘always ran’ to Prince William
Crush talked about comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Details inside

Crush talked about comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Details inside
Palace aide didn’t ‘confront’ Meghan Markle over earrings gifted by Saudi prince

Palace aide didn’t ‘confront’ Meghan Markle over earrings gifted by Saudi prince
‘Squid Game’ season 1 unseen clip unveils ‘shocking’ identity of game’s mastermind

‘Squid Game’ season 1 unseen clip unveils ‘shocking’ identity of game’s mastermind

Khloe Kardashian ‘forced’ to ‘relive’ Tristan Thompson scandal amid baby drama

Khloe Kardashian ‘forced’ to ‘relive’ Tristan Thompson scandal amid baby drama
Meghan Markle was 'obsessed' with idea of royal 'rejection' from Day 1: Author

Meghan Markle was 'obsessed' with idea of royal 'rejection' from Day 1: Author

Latest

view all