King Charles ‘long wait’ for kingship dubbed ‘apprenticeship’

The former PM slaps King Charles with a shocking claim about his newfound Kingship and how he spent the most of his life in the “longest apprenticeship in the world.”



Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott issued this statement against the King of England.

However, he even added a pat on the back and lauded King Charles for a “very encouraging” new start.

The former PM was also quoted telling Sky News Austalia, “The great thing about the monarch is the very existence of the monarch, keeps some element of authority away from the exercise of power.”

“It’s one of the things that makes our system of government so unique and, in my judgement, so special.”