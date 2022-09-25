 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan talks ‘tricky’ relationship of Prince Harry, William, Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

File Footage

Piers Morgan finally weighs in on the relationship between Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

 Mr Morgan issued these insights while speaking to Virgin Radio about Meghan Markle and Harry’s reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He began by telling listeners, “It was good to see them coming together but I think that it's been described as more of a truce than a proper peace settlement.”

“We know Harry has got this book coming out. How much damage will that book, if it genuinely is what people think it is, a real tough thumping assault of what he has had to endure as a young prince.”

“How much damage will that cause his father, the new king? His brother - the heir? All of these things are important.”

“I think it's tricky on issues. For example, the well known rift between William and Harry, Kate and Meghan. How much of that do you cover? When you're covering a story of the magnitude with the passing of the monarch.”

“On one level it's soap opera stuff and you might be inclined to leave most of it alone, on the other it has genuine constitutional relevance and importance.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's important that the new king has the support of both his heir and his other son. I think it's important now to clarify, going forward, what is the role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in this Royal Family because I don't think you can sustain a rival Royal Family running around. These things have to be settled.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama
Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal

Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal
Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death
Post Malone cancels Boston concert last-minute for THIS reason

Post Malone cancels Boston concert last-minute for THIS reason
Camilla has 'got the monopoly' after Charles' aide forced to resign

Camilla has 'got the monopoly' after Charles' aide forced to resign
Camilla Queen Consort’s baby bump proves love child’s claims?

Camilla Queen Consort’s baby bump proves love child’s claims?

Latest

view all