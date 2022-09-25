 
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

A new royal book has claimed that Prince Harry would often have "an attack of the nerves".

Royal author Valentine Low's new book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown' lifts the lid on Meghan and Harry's courtship and their lives behind the palace walls.

An extract from the new book reads: "Harry often has an attack of the nerves before he has to speak to the Queen.

"So when he joined his team for a drink in the bar that Sunday evening, he sat there, so strung out and nervous that his private secretary, Sam Cohen, told him, ‘You need to have a beer."

"Harry will also publish a statement of his own, in which he will condemn the media and accuse the tabloids of waging a “ruthless campaign” against Meghan, vilifying her on an almost daily basis…but first, he has to make that phone call."

This was allegedly the case when The Duke of Sussex had to make a phonecall to his grandmother regarding his wife Meghan Markle's plans to attack the media.

In 2019, the Duchess of Sussex was set to sue a media outlet over the publication of personal letters between her and her father, Thomas Markle.

Valentine Low also claimed in his book that the Duke of Sussex was worried that he would become "irrelevant" when Prince William's eldest son prince George, who's second in-line to the throne, turns 18.

