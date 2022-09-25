 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze
Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze 

Khloe Kardashian is making headlines once again.

The Kardashians star, this time, has taken the internet by storm after being spotted packing on the PDA with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week.

Khloe attended the glam fashion event this weekend with mum Kris Jenner and her nieces and nephew North, nine, Saint, six, and Chicago, four, to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian’s runway show with Dolce & Gabbana.

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star grabbed massive attention after she was spotted cozying up with the Italian actor backstage. Michele was also sitting beside Khloe in the front row at the show.

A photo of the two was shared by the Netflix star, 31, on his Instagram Story, in which Michele was seen standing close to Khloe with his hand wrapped around her waist. The picture has sparked a frenzy on the internet.

While many expressed shock to see the stars flaunting the best of the glam at the event, many ‘ship’ the pair together - hoping Khloe has found a new romantic interest after splitting from boyfriend Tristan Thompson last year.

‘Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed,’ one fan excitedly wrote.

One admitted: “Khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for their 'support' following ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for their 'support' following ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book
Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC

Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC
Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'
Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama
Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal

Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal
Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death

Latest

view all