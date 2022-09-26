Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help

 
Meghan Markle is urged to understand the dynamics of her relationship with the royal family.

Changing Rooms star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares his opinion on the Sussexes and their rift with the family across the pond.

He tells Daily Star that Meghan feels a lot safer in the US: "They obviously have to weigh up how much time they're going to spend in the UK and by the sounds of it they're going to be pretty US-based for the near future.

"That's obviously where Meghan feels a lot safer and it reflects her and her personality a lot more than being over here.

"It's complicated over here, we're rather weird, on one hand, we are very supportive and on the other we expect royalty to be good value and work hard for us."

He added: "I think it's difficult for someone like her to get the balance right but the big thing we can all see happening is that the rest of the Royal Family are going out of their way to make her feel like she does feel part of what's going on and feel very cherished.

"They've made a real point about that and when you look back at all the towing and throwing it was all conjecture. We don't know at all, we don't know the conversations being had or what was being said we don know whether people were making her feel welcome or not.

"But to me, it looks very much as if she's always been welcome. In-laws are never easy, my goodness, but royal in-laws, wow, that's complicated."

