Monday Sep 26 2022
James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

Monday Sep 26, 2022

James Earl Jones 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report 

James Earl Jones has called it a day from voicing the character of Darth Vader after 50 years in Star Wars films, according to Variety.

As per the media portal, the 91-year-old actor has called it a day as archival voice recordings are put up to use by filmmakers, who aim to employ artificial intelligence synthetic speech technology to recreate the actor's younger voice from his earlier films for future Star Wars projects.

"He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character," Matthew Wood, a Lucasfilm veteran of 32 years, told the outlet. "So how do we move forward?"

Jones initially voiced the notorious film villain in the original trilogy of Star Wars. At the same time, David Prowse appeared on-screen in the infamous black mask. Jones gave voice to the character on both the big and small screen up until this point.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her

Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’

Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout

Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’

Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

Netflix 'Pinocchio' earns praises after Disney version fails to impress

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Meghan Markle accused of insulting female staffer in front of her co-workers

