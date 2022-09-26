 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
Kanye West says he knows how London feels after Queen Elizabth's death because he lost his queen too

Kanye West on Sunday said he knows how the people of London feel after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "London I know how you feel I lost my Queen too."

It was unclear whether he was referring to his former wife Kim Kardashian who divorced him and started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson or his mother.

The rapper on Friday shared a picture of Kim Kardashian on his Instagram without any caption.

His social media posts suggest that he is willing to reconcile with his former wife.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is mourning the death of the Queen who died at the age of 96.

