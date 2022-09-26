 
entertainment
Prince Harry showed ‘sadness’ at the ‘sight of his family’

Prince Harry’s body language at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was analysed by an expert who claimed that the Duke seemed to “struggle” while re-bonding with Royal Family.

During her conversation with Express, Judi James shed light on Prince Harry’s gestures which suggested the royal was uncomfortable amid the reunion.

Judi said: “Harry has seemed to struggle at times, in a way that suggests not only mourning but also sadness at the sight of his family.”

The expert added: “It’s clear the couple feed off one another and their instant hand clasp after the service, plus the way we could see Meghan stroking Harry’s hand and back in a gesture of reassurance showed how vital this contact and the tie-signs are for them.”

Judi further explained: “There seems to have been no re-bonding signals with William or Charles, and there have been times the couple have appeared wary or reluctant to move into the crowds without using non-verbal checking rituals first.”

The expert noted that the Duke of Sussex didn’t act like a “prodigal son” and neither the family treated him like one.

