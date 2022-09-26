 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Prison Break', 'Lost In Space' writer-producer Zack Estrin passes away at 51

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Zack Estrin passes away at 51
Zack Estrin passes away at 51

Writer-producer and showrunner on Fox’s Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost in Space, Zack Estrin, died at 51 on September 23 in Hermosa Beach, California, reported Deadline.

While the cause of death of Estrin, who was in good health, is not confirmed, it is suspected that he suddenly died of cardiac arrest during his jog at the beach.

Estrin’s talent agency, WME confirmed his death in a press release and stated that the versatile writer and producer was remembered by friends and family.

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” said his family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

“Zack was our client for nearly 25 years,” WME president Ari Greenburg said. “He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend.”

Estrin began his career as a producer on films such as O (2001) which was a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello and Stranger Than Fiction (2006). He then made the transition to television, launching a writing career that would take him to the top of the showrunner ranks. His early credits included hits Charmed (1998-2006) and Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003) as well as cult-favourite Tru Calling (2003-05).

Over the past decade Estrin delivered three fantasy dramas for ABC, The Whispers (2014-15), The River (2011-12) and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013-14). Estrin was particularly proud of the work that he led as showrunner and executive producer on the Lost in Space reboot that ran three seasons from 2018 to 2021. His other credits include Fox dramas The Good Guys (2009-2010) and Point Pleasant (2004-05).

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Palace aides: report

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Palace aides: report
King Charles III is now able to vet any law that could affect him

King Charles III is now able to vet any law that could affect him
Britney Spears to make comeback in new collab with Benny Blanco: Report

Britney Spears to make comeback in new collab with Benny Blanco: Report
Prince Harry showed ‘sadness’ at the ‘sight of his family’

Prince Harry showed ‘sadness’ at the ‘sight of his family’
New Zealand marks Queen Elizabeth’s passing on national day of mourning

New Zealand marks Queen Elizabeth’s passing on national day of mourning
Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ finally lands on Netflix

Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ finally lands on Netflix
Prince Harry accused of making 'spectacularly' rude remarks to reporters in new book

Prince Harry accused of making 'spectacularly' rude remarks to reporters in new book

Meghan and Harry received unexpected response from Charles when they tried to do Megxit through email

Meghan and Harry received unexpected response from Charles when they tried to do Megxit through email

Kanye West says he knows how London feels after Queen Elizabth's death because he lost his queen too

Kanye West says he knows how London feels after Queen Elizabth's death because he lost his queen too
Roger Waters Concerts Scrapped In Poland Over Ukraine Row

Roger Waters Concerts Scrapped In Poland Over Ukraine Row

Latest

view all