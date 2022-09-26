Top 10 Netflix Originals in 2022 for movie marathons: Full List

Netflix produces plenty of original movies every year for the entertainment of viewers.

Similarly in 2022, the streaming giant has brought exciting movies based on different genres such as comedy, action, suspense and thrill.

With titles like Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Gray Man, and Don't Look Up, the streamer continues to offer fascinating new original movies that promise to keep the audiences glued to their screens.

Here are the top films that Netflix has produced so far in 2022.





1. Persuasion

Persuasion is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name starring Dakota Johnson. It is a classic tale of true love and second chances with a modern twist.









2. Do Revenge

Do Revenge is a story of two high school outcasts who brace up to take care of each other’s bullies, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.









3. Day Shift

Day Shift is an action comedy film that will keep fans on the edge of their seat, starring Jamie Foxx who plays a pool cleaner during the day and a vampire hunter by night with his partner Dave Franco, but both struggle to make ends meet.









4. The Weekend Away

The Weekend Away is a suspenseful thriller movie. It depicts the story of a young woman named Beth who along with her friend embarks on a journey to Croatia for a getaway.

Things go out of control when after a drunken night out Beth ends up in a world of mystery while her friend goes missing, starring Leighton Meester.









5. Spiderhead

Spiderhead is a film based on the short story by George Saunders. The movie follows the prisoners who volunteer to test experimental mind-altering drugs in exchange for reduced sentences.









6. The Gray Man

The Gray Man is a breakout film of the year led by Ryan Gosling who plays Sierra Six, a secret agent. The movie is packed with action and was such a hit that it's already been tapped for a sequel and a spin-off.









7. Metal Lords

Metal Lords is based on two high school outcasts who decide to form a metal band and compete in their school's battle of the bands.









8. Munich: The Edge of War

Munich: The Edge of War is a movie based on the political novel of the same name by Robert Harris. The film follows a young British political aide who is assigned to obtain a confidential document from his old Oxford classmate who is now a German diplomat.









9. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the direct sequel to the original 1974 film. The movie follows a group of young people who plan to open a business in Harlow, Texas, the teens will soon unfold the town’s bloody history and potential future.









10. Senior Year

Senior Year is a new comedy film that revolves around Rebel Wilson, a grown woman who has returned to high school after 20 years. She had previously left the school due to an unfortunate accident.











