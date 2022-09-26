Netflix Top 100 ‘Trending’ shows and movies: Full List 

 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Netflix has a list of movies and shows which managed to be in the daily Top 10s globally for the past 7 days.

This data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol which assigns points to each movie and TV show that features in the Top 10s on Netflix.

At the end of the week, the website adds up the total points assigned to each show and movie from all 89 countries to bring you the Netflix global top 100.

Netflix’s recent hit movie Do Revenge and the famous show Fate: The Winx Saga achieved the top ranking on the charts.

Here’s a look at a list of 50 shows and 50 movies that trended in the Top 10s across the globe.

List of Top 50 Movies on Netflix:

  1. Do Revenge
  2. I Used to Be Famous
  3. No Limit
  4. Lou
  5. Love in the Villa
  6. The Perfumier
  7. End of the Road
  8. The Catholic School
  9. Dolittle
  10. Me Time
  11. I Came By
  12. The Invisible Man
  13. Jogi
  14. Mat Kilau
  15. Drifting Home
  16. Ek Villain Returns
  17. Jeremy
  18. Fantasy Island
  19. White Chicks
  20. Athena
  21. Mom Is Pregnant
  22. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
  23. Body Cam
  24. Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles
  25. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
  26. HIT: The First Case
  27. Wonder Woman 1984
  28. Loving Adults
  29. Infinite
  30. Zombieland: Double Tap
  31. Charlie’s Angels
  32. Inseparables
  33. Broad Peak
  34. Killer Elite
  35. Those Who Wish Me Dead
  36. Anna
  37. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  38. A Jazzman’s Blues
  39. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  40. Fullmetal Alchemist the Final Alchemy
  41. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  42. Matilda
  43. Cold Feet
  44. Bad Boys for Life
  45. Tears of the Sun
  46. Colors of Love
  47. The Matrix Resurrections
  48. Maximum Risk
  49. Seoul Vibe
  50. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.


List of Top 50 Shows on Netflix:

  1. Fate: The Winx Saga
  2. Cobra Kai
  3. The Crown
  4. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  5. Narco-Saints
  6. Diary of a Gigolo
  7. Young Lady and Gentleman
  8. Heartbreak High
  9. El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  10. Little Women
  11. Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018
  12. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  13. Pasión de gavilanes
  14. Love is Blind
  15. Santo
  16. The Imperfects
  17. Manifest
  18. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  19. Devil in Ohio
  20. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  21. Sins of Our Mother
  22. Alchemy of Souls
  23. Dynasty
  24. High Heat
  25. Stranger Things
  26. Thai Cave Rescue
  27. Love Between Fairy and Devil
  28. The Brave Ones
  29. Snabba Cash
  30. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
  31. Friends
  32. Military Prosecutor Doberman
  33. Pedro El Escamoso
  34. Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
  35. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega
  36. The Blue Whisper
  37. Rick and Morty
  38. Delhi Crime
  39. Bad Romeo
  40. Terim
  41. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
  42. Inventing Anna
  43. The Sandman
  44. Zeytin Ağacı
  45. 2 Good 2 Be True
  46. Bad Guys ( 2022 )
  47. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  48. Wildflower
  49. Mr. Mercedes
  50. Vincenzo 

