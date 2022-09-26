 
Leslie Grace releases more scenes from cancelled 'Batgirl'

Batgirl star Leslie Grace released some more behind-the-scenes footage from the cancelled movie.

The movie was shelved in early August, in an effort to 'to protect the DC brand,' according to Vanity Fair.

The news came from a top Hollywood source that told The New York Post. It was reportedly a $70 million movie (the source said the budget was actually more than $100 million), which was doing test screenings for audiences in anticipation of a late 2022 debut, would rank among the most expensive cinematic castoffs ever. Those tests were said to be so poorly received by moviegoers that the studio decided to cut its losses and run, for the sake of the brand’s future. It’s a DC disaster.

“They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” the source told the publication.

The 27-year-old starlet shared clips on TikTok where she is seen rehearsing fight choreography, swinging around on wires, and wobbling on one of those playground springy horses. 

The video also includes footage of an on-set monitor recording playback captured by a phone camera.

In another video, the three-time Latin Grammy nominee seen in makeup and she captioned the TikTok “wrote this song during the pandemic.. b4 I even knew ANY of this would be my life”. The star shows off her skills and a name stand that spells out ‘LESLIE’ from one angle and reads ‘BATGIRL’ from another. 


