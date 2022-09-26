Prince Andrew role in monarchy ‘just doesn’t exist anymore’

FileFootage

Prince Andrew’s role as a working royal has seemingly come to end as sources claim that King Charles III has no plans to keep the disgraced royal involved in a monarchy.



During his conversation with Fox News Digital, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said: “For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over”.

"We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy,” Nick said.

“The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.

“He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future,” the award-winning documentarian added.

Nick further told the outlet: “A role for Prince Andrew just doesn’t exist anymore. He won’t be given any of his military titles again.

“He’s not going to be a working royal again. So I think we won’t be seeing very much of him on the public stage again,” the expert said.