King Charles III’s ‘valets squeeze’ out toothpaste for him

King Charles III’s former butler once left royal fans jaw-dropped with surprising revelations about the perks and luxuries the then-Prince of Wales enjoyed.

Speaking in the 2015 documentary - Serving The Royals: Inside The Firm, Paul Burrell shed light on the painstaking preparation that Charles’ staff have to make.

“His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” the former butler said.

“Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” he added.

In 2022. Former Labour MP Paul Flynn told The Guardian: “rimming down the households would be a start.

"Why anybody in this day and age needs that number of servants is completely beyond me. Even the president of the United States makes his own breakfast."