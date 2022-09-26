 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is the true instigator behind Megxit and ended up causing it ‘all on his own’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this revelation in a new piece for News.com.au.

The revelations have come in response to Valentine Low’s new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

“Perhaps that comes down to the fact that to accept Meghan wasn’t the key agitator who must shoulder the full responsibility for Megxit then we have to admit that the Harry we loved for all those years, the eternally cheeky chappie, was in truth a deeply unhappy man.”

“Maybe I’m getting far too philosophical for a Monday but does that make us also complicit in his suffering back then? Or do we feel slightly duped that the Prince we thought we knew was only really a front?”

“Over the decades we have accepted a series of largely one-dimensional versions of Harry: Harry the lost boy, Harry the party boy, Harry the committed military man and Harry the lovestruck newlywed.”

Before concluding she also added, “Since the events of January 8, 2020 what the world has been forced to face is the reality of a much more complicated and turbulent Harry and that is a much harder and more problematic story to tell.”

