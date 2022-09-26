 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are role models to public
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more loved by public because they let their candid personalities to be seen, said former butler.

According to a former Grant Harrold, the Prince and Princess of Wales appear easier to relate to. “Prince Charles is from a different generation so he might be seen as old-fashioned.”

“While he is old-fashioned, he’s also quite modern, but William and Kate show more of their personalities, so people like them more. They’re drawn to them more,” the expert said.

“William was a pin-up at one point, and Kate is a beautiful lady,” he went on. “People all want to be Kate, dress like her, and look like her. They are very much role models, and I think that’s why they’re doing so well.”

Harrold said that the couple could save the monarchy by ‘modernising’ it a bit. “It has to modernise [sic],” and offered, “the royals have to be like you and me.”

“I’m aware that there’s a real love-hate relationship when it comes to the future of the monarchy,” he noted, but also said, “Obviously everyone loves William and Kate …”

“… Because we know the real them, they’re down-to-earth and approachable, when we see the more traditional side, we love that,” he explained. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?
Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media
Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?
King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside

King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside
Katie Price appears ‘downcast’ after revealing she was raped in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price appears ‘downcast’ after revealing she was raped in horrific carjacking incident
King Charles III’s ‘valets squeeze’ out toothpaste for him

King Charles III’s ‘valets squeeze’ out toothpaste for him
Johnny Depp branded ‘serial abuser’ over treatment of staff

Johnny Depp branded ‘serial abuser’ over treatment of staff
Meghan Markle lined up for honourary award at London event amid feud with royal family

Meghan Markle lined up for honourary award at London event amid feud with royal family
Prince Andrew role in monarchy ‘just doesn’t exist anymore’

Prince Andrew role in monarchy ‘just doesn’t exist anymore’
Matthew McConaughey on presidential race: 'It's inevitable I Didn't choose it, it chose me'

Matthew McConaughey on presidential race: 'It's inevitable I Didn't choose it, it chose me'
King Charles friend reacts to ‘The Crown’

King Charles friend reacts to ‘The Crown’

Latest

view all