Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted apart at son’s baseball game

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted at son’s baseball game

Shakira and ex Gerard Pique were spotted, in pictures obtained by TMZ, attending their eldest son Milan’s little league baseball game on Saturday, September 24, in Barcelona, Spain.

While the two put on a united front for their 9-year-old son, Milan, the ex-couple sat on opposing sides of the field while awkwardly doing their best not to look at one another. The couple only interacted when they went to see both of their sons after the game was over.

TMZ

They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

The awkward encounter came just days after Shakira opened up about the split for the first time in an interview with Elle magazine. The couple announced their separation in June of this year/

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Shakira also got candid about how the constant spotlight on her personal life has been making things difficult for her family, especially her children. “So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The Waka Waka singer was reportedly rocked by Pique’s new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, who is believed to have met him while working on events at his sports investment firm Kosmos.