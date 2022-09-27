 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

File Footage 

Graham Norton revealed he refused to accept “queue-jump ticket” by an MP friend to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state to avoid public criticism.

During chat with Nihal Arthanayake for his BBC Radio 5 Live programme, the talk show host said he was given a chance to avoid standing in long queue to see the late monarch.

However, the Holding author did not accept the offer to save himself from getting it “in the neck” from critics while defending TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“Phil and Holly… The queue. So, as far as I'm concerned, they did nothing wrong. There was a two tier system. You could queue jump!” Norton told Arthanayake.

“Now I got offered a queue jump ticket by a friend of mine – he’s an MP and he said, "Do you want to come?

“I didn't say yes - because I thought if anybody sees me I'll get it in the neck,” The Graham Norton Show host added.

To which Arthanayake suggested, “Optics,” and Norton continued, “Yes and that was what I thought. So I suppose what Phil and Holly got wrong was they thought people wouldn't care.”

“I guess that that's their crime,” he further said, “The actual queue jumping? They did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing wrong.”

“But foolish of them to not think that people would be annoyed,” he added.

This come after the This Morning hosts allegedly skipped the long queue to see Queen’s coffin which attracted severe criticism. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims
Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday
U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week
Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme
King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report
Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Latest

view all