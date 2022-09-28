 
Prince Harry faces financial risk after Queen's death

Prince Harry faces financial risk after Queens death

Amid reports that Prince Harry wants to change some of the stories in his upcoming memoir due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, a report said the Duke of Sussex could lose a huge amount of payout if he dampens down attack on his family.

According to UK's Daily Express, Harry has received £17.5million of the £35million book deal which includes four books, one to be published later this year.

Pro-monarchy royal expert Robert Jobson said Harry has to "own every word" in the book.

Jobson told an Australian TV channel, "As it's an autobiography and we know it's been penned by somebody else but the fact is he's got to own every word, hasn't he?"

He added, "The narrative whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you've got a problem because it's going to be down as the narrative for William and his father.

The expert said, "He's not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him."

According to Jobson, "I don't know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he's been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don't want to pay you the rest."

